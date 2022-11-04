Work underway on ‘innovative’ play area including mud kitchen, stage and water play at Northampton school

Work has started on a brand new transformational learning space for Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) children at East Hunsbury Primary School.

The school has teamed up with Wellingborough-based playground installation company, Timotay Playscapes, to plan three new play areas for pupils aged four and five to support creativity, independence and innovation from the moment they start school.

Headteacher Kathryn Pennington said: “Early years is one of the most important stages in a child’s life – they have to be learning and happy from day one – and, as a school, we have a clear vision on what is required to support that.

Plans for the new EYFS learning space at East Hunsbury Primary School.

“From our perspective, EYFS children need to be learning from everything in their school environment, and this environment also facilitates how we teach. We are investing in teaching our inspirational and enabling curriculum and it is important that we have the facilities to support this.”

Features include a role play village, an outdoor learning zone with a deluxe mud kitchen, creative studio area, water play, climbing apparatus and a construction area complete with a gravel pit, sand pit, trike and cycle area, as well as a ’show time’ performance stage and storytelling area.

The new innovative play area is expected to be completed in December 2022.

Ms Pennington continued: “I have seen at first-hand some truly great EYFS practice in many different schools and the design we have come up with is informed by that. However, most importantly, this is about supporting the needs of our children in our community and making them happy.

“As a flagship school for inclusion, we hope that the EYFS outdoor space will provide even more opportunities for every child in our school community to learn and grow together.”

The project is the latest development in a long-term building and maintenance programme for the primary that recently saw a new sensory room added to the school’s specialist unit, which teaches 50 children with learning difficulties. There are plans to install a new all-weather pitch and outdoor gym equipment.

Operations director at Timotay Playscapes, Joe Panter, added: “At Timotay, we are passionate about transforming children’s lives through outdoor play, and we believe that every child has the right to play.

“The partnership has enabled us to develop an inclusive and learning-enriched environment for children to have fun, develop and learn. We are thrilled to be working with East Hunsbury Primary School.”

East Hunsbury Primary School was rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors in April 2022.

Applications for 60 reception places at East Hunsbury Primary School, part of Northampton Primary Academy Trust, are now open for September 2023. The school also currently has spaces in other year groups.

For more information, or to arrange a tour of the school, contact the school office on 01604 677970 or [email protected]