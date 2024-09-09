Work has commenced to expand the Gateway School, Tiffield

Construction works to extend the Gateway School in Tiffield near Towcester kick-started in July in order to provide a further 55 places for students with social, emotional, and mental health (SEMH) needs from September 2025.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is working with the Creating Tomorrow Trust to undertake the expansion of the existing 63 place Gateway school, by reconfiguring and refurbishing the existing unused building and sports facility building. These are located adjacent to the existing buildings and are planned to accommodate a further 55 much needed new places, taking the total capacity for the school to 118. In addition to providing additional spaces for pupils, the expansion will include enhanced sports facilities including significant work being undertaken to reopen the existing swimming pool. This will be available to use by pupils of Gateway and the new adjacent Tiffield special school, alongside the possibility of opening the pool for wider public use in future. The works are being delivered by Colam Ltd (Colonial Construction) to deliver the expansion to the existing Gateway School. Since the project started in July a full strip-out of the existing building has taken place and the new internal walls configuration will begin in September. The Gateway School is a special secondary school for children aged 11-16 with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), whose primary need is linked to social, emotional and/or mental health (SEMH). Cllr Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at WNC said, “High quality SEND places are urgently needed across West Northamptonshire and the expansion of the existing Gateway School will help to meet the needs of local pupils. These projects form part of our longer term SEND strategy to ensure that every child has access to the right type of education without delay. We will continue to work with partners to deliver the priority action plan to improve our SEND services for parents and children across West Northamptonshire.” Adam Pike, Project Manager at Colonial Construction added, “Colonial Construction are delighted to take this project forward for West Northants Council. We are very proud to be involved in this important piece of work that we understand will have such a positive impact for the children and young adults. We look forward to delivering this project for the Gateway School and West Northants Council.” Conor Renihan, Headteacher at The Gateway School said, “For young people with SEMH, we know that packing the curriculum with a blend of academic, vocational pastoral and therapeutic support gives the best outcomes. As well as adding vital new capacity for those with SEMH needs, the new facilities, which include cooking, drama, horticulture, and sports, will help students access post 16 pathways more easily and be better prepared for adulthood.”