Wootton Park School celebrates first set of A Level results

This year’s post-16 results marks the final stage in the school’s journey from opening with just Reception and Year 7 in 2016, to the school celebrating examination results across all key stages.

Dan Rosser, Principal said "We are delighted to report some exceptional achievements by students in their A Levels and other Level 3 qualifications. Today is particularly special as these are the first ever A Level results for our school; a huge milestone for Wootton Park School.

Although this year group has faced immense disruption throughout both their GCSEs and A Levels, students and staff have worked extremely hard to achieve fantastic results and, with the support of our dedicated sixth form and careers teams, are in an excellent position to progress to either University, an apprenticeship or to enter employment. I wish all our Year 13s the very best for the future and we look forward to building our first alumni community”

Top performers include James Parkhill, Callum Dunkley, Yasmine Morris and Olivia Tomlin who achieved A* or A grades in all subjects entered. Plus congratulations to Lucia Roussel-Milner Roman who will be our first Wootton Park School student to attend Oxford University.