Woodland View Primary School achieves outstanding grading by Ofsted
The Ofsted report highlighted many outstanding qualities. It stated, “Pupils thrive in this exceptional school”. The report praised the school's vision and provision, adding that Woodland View is ambitious in its approach to education.
One of the strengths of Woodland View is its incredible facilities, including the Immersive Room and Woodland Workshop. These resources provide students with countless opportunities to engage with a wide range of experiences, enriching their learning journey and fostering their curiosity.
According to the Ofsted report, "Woodland View Primary School is a beacon of excellence." The report also highlighted the wonderful teaching at the school, stating that teachers demonstrate a deep understanding of their subjects and “know how to teach the curriculum exceptionally well”. This expertise contributes to the overall success and progress of the students.
Furthermore, the report acknowledged the outstanding opportunities for pupils' personal development. The school's commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals was commended, as students are encouraged to develop not only academically but also socially and emotionally.
Headteacher Mark Horsley expressed his delight and immense pride in the school's achievement, stating, "I am delighted with the report, and I'm immensely proud of our wonderfully talented and dedicated staff." He further emphasised the hard work and mutual respect among the school community, saying, "Our children work hard, care for each other, and do their best to embody our core value of Respect. Woodland View is a family, and the whole school community is important to its success."
As Woodland View continues its journey of educational excellence, the school remains steadfast in its mission to inspire, enjoy, and achieve, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential in an ambitious, nurturing and supportive environment.