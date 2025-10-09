Wired for innovation: Podcast explores how to drive forward business success

Fuelling Innovation Podcast banner mage.

University of Northampton's Knowledge Exchange and Enterprise team have been talking with business leaders about what innovation means to them.

Business owners wanting to boost their organisation’s success can tune in and hear insights from experts with a new University of Northampton (UON) podcast series.

Fuelling Innovation is a campaign between UON and key partners in the Northamptonshire Innovation Ecosystem, including Innovate UK, Silverstone Technology Cluster, FSB and South Midlands Growth Hub.

The Ecosystem partners have teamed up to equip businesses with the tools, knowledge, and connections needed to thrive in today’s competitive environment with insightful talks and workshops.

As part of this, a series of podcasts has been created that captures the unique insights of business leaders who talk about what innovation means to them.

Helen Miller, Head of Knowledge Exchange and Enterprise, says: “With our new podcast episodes, listeners will hear directly from those in the know about how established organisations are driving forward by embracing innovation.

“Contributors talk about how innovation is helping them create opportunities – such as new jobs – and deliver real impact, whilst highlighting how they’ve connected with or been supported by the University of Northampton. There are more episodes to follow, but please tune into get insights from those in the know.”

The Fuelling Innovation podcast episodes include:

Ziggurat, a talent management agency, is helping creators unlock their full potential beyond likes and growth. Discover how they’re building long-term careers, offering tailored support, and challenging the norms of influencer culture with a people-first approach by tuning in here.

Spokes Education, a digital learning agency working, explain how their work is driving impact through accessible, beautifully designed learning experiences. This is a ‘must listen to’ episode for anyone passionate about education, digital design, or using tech for good.

Sol Retail – a humble eBay listing sparked the rise of a £50 million business. Built with no loans or investors, just bold moves, reinvestment, and relentless drive, this episode is not to be missed if you’re into entrepreneurship, resilience, or building something from the foundations up.

Dyna-mo Instruments. In this episode, learn how this cutting-edge remote monitoring company is simplifying the deployment of smart monitoring systems and closing critical skills gaps by developing industry-relevant training and accreditation in collaboration with UON.

Mavis Technologies, a design/tech start-up. Their smart glasses are designed specifically for the visually impaired, combining cutting-edge technology to empower independence, dignity, and confidence. Listen in here.

In addition, the University is holding a Careers Expo on 14 – 16 October, a chance for students to meet and connect directly with employers from various sectors offering part-time jobs, internships, placements, graduate roles, and volunteering opportunities.

The Expo will include interactive workshops, including one with Matt Clewley. With 90% of employers saying soft skills like confidence, communication, and professionalism are as important as qualifications.

Matt’s workshop will help students to start conversations with confidence and authenticity, understand what employers want to hear and how to conquer their nerves. He talks in this podcast episode about how his workshop will help students.