Teachers will stand on picket lines across Northamptonshire as two more days of strike action are planned.

The National Education Union (NEU) has announced its members in England will take part in industrial action on Thursday (April 27) and next Tuesday (May 2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teachers have walked out several times this year, and the latest dates are part of the union’s campaign to win a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise, as members voted to reject the Government’s pay offer.

Teachers striking in Northampton in February 2023.

The union says there will be picket lines at most schools in Northamptonshire. There will be major picket lines on Thursday between 8am and 9am at three county schools.

Where major picket lines will take place

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby Business Academy

Malcom Arnold, Northampton

Manor School Sports College, Raunds

There will also be NEU members stalls in Kettering and Corby town centres from 10.30am until midday. In Kettering the meet will be in the Market Square outside Kino Lounge and Corby it will be in George Street outside McDonald’s.

Nick Raine senior regional officer for the NEU in the East Midlands said: “The NEU regrets any disruption to education and has put in place measures to ensure GCSE and A-Level students have a full programme on those days, but what parents know is the disruption to education on a daily basis. This is the result of Government policy on pay, on workload, on funding, and its serial neglect of a recruitment and retention crisis.

"Pupils are now regularly taught by staff who do not specialise in the subject they are asked to teach, or by a series of different teachers for the same subject across a year. Schools are cutting subjects and facilities in order to make ends meet, reducing opportunities for young people. Support staff posts are disappearing, leading to less one-to-one time and support for our most vulnerable students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite our efforts, this Government has shown no understanding of just how serious the situation is in our schools and colleges. The pay and funding offer has only served to unite the profession against the Government.