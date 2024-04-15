What were the hardest primary schools to get into in West Northamptonshire in 2023?

As primary school offer day approaches, what were the hardest schools in West Northamptonshire to get into last year?

Nervous parents will find out on Tuesday (April 16) what school their little one will be attending in September this year.

Looking back to last year’s offer day, 93.4 percent of primary-aged pupils across West Northamptonshire secured a place at their top choice school.

Ahead of this year’s offer day, we have looked back at what primary schools were the hardest to get into for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Here are the primary schools in West Northamptonshire which were hardest to get into, based on Department of Education figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

2 . Monksmoor Park Church of England Primary School At Monksmoor Park Church of England Primary School, Daventry, just 52 percent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 28 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

3 . Wootton Park School At Wootton Park School, just 56 percent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 44 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.