What to do on Exam Results Day 2025

Laura Freemantle from University of Northampton's Schools and Colleges Liaison team talks about how UON's Clearing Helpline will make future career dreams take shape.

Young people up and down the country will be on tenterhooks this week, ahead of Exam Results Day on Thursday 14 August.

This means the time is now to sort out what to do if they don’t get the expected grades or want to change their minds about their university options.

University of Northampton's Clearing Helpline – 01604 214 808 – is open now, from 9am-5pm, but please note there are extended opening times on the below dates. See our website for more and for an online form to complete if you don’t want to call:

Laura Freemantle has advice to calm any Level 3 Exam Results Day nerves.

Thursday 14 August 8am–8pm

Friday 15 August 8am–7pm

Saturday 16 August 9am–4pm

Laura Freemantle works in the University of Northampton’s Schools and Colleges Liaison team. She visits schools and colleges to talk with potential students about their post-Level 3 options, whether at UON or beyond and offers expert advice below for Clearing callers.

What is Clearing and who is it open to?

Clearing is a bit like a university/student ‘matching service’. It gives students wanting to progress to higher education a second shot at gaining a place at university.

It’s for all Level 3 students who received lower grades than they expected, or, for those who met or exceeded those expectations, is a chance to swap courses or universities if they have had a change of heart.

At University of Northampton, we’re looking at qualifications such as A and T Levels, BTECs or other equivalents, for instance Access to Higher Education. Some universities only accept A Levels, but we are very inclusive at UON!

Clearing is also not just open to people who are over 18, as mature students looking to re-educate and retrain, can come to study with us this way.

What do callers need when making their Clearing call?

Most importantly, when you phone us, you’ll need to have your UCAS ID to hand. If you have already applied to study at UON, you’ll have done this, but for ‘newbies’ you will need to create a UCAS profile and get this ID at some point.

Please also have the list of qualification(s) studied, including details of whether these are extended diplomas/certificates (if relevant), the subject names and your final grades.

We’ll need your up-to-date contact details in case we need to get in touch with you again at short notice and have some pen and paper as well, if you need to write anything down.

What can Clearing Callers expect from our Helpline team?

We know Exam Results Day can be an anxious time, but we have an experienced team who will help as much as they can. There’s no need to worry, as you will be in good hands!

Callers can expect friendliness, patience and understanding – you won’t speak to someone who doesn’t want to take the time to help you get the place at UON you want.

For the most part, you will be able to get an offer during this call, providing you meet the criteria to get onto the course you want.

We get the most elated people on the phone! That transition from worries to smiles that we can see even down a phone line, makes Clearing as special for us as it is for our callers.

Why do you think university is such valuable experience?

I feel it’s the extra opportunities you get to upskill, outside of brilliant teaching and learning you’ll have studying in detail something you’re passionate about. It’s the life skills that will help people with progressing through their chosen careers.

It’s the team working, communication skills and volunteering and community support that universities provide – employers love to see this!

Before I went to university, I was very shy, but it was doing these other things that helped me build up my confidence. I was on a committee for a sports club, and this really helped me with leadership skills and speaking to new people. If university did that for me, it can do it for you.

Find out more about Clearing or call us on 01604 214 808.