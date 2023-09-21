Weston Favell Academy is praised for ‘putting pupils at the centre of all school strategies’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Weston Favell Academy, which is part of Greenwood Academies Trust, was visited by Ofsted in September for a monitoring inspection, following its full inspection in February 2022.

The academy was delighted with the monitoring inspection report which praises the ‘shared ethos’ across trustees, trust executives and school leaders that is focused on ‘putting pupils at the centre of all school strategies’.

The report gives an example of the GCSE options process in which pupils are described to receive ‘personalised advice and freedom to make intelligent choices about what they want to study’.

Pupils at Weston Favell Academy

Wayne Norrie, Chief Executive of Greenwood Academies Trust, said:

“I am so pleased that Ofsted has recognised and praised our vision of putting pupils at the centre. That is what we’re all about at GAT. We teach children, not schemes, and follow pathways to success that are meaningful to the children in the distinct communities that we serve.”

The report highlights how leaders have ensured that the curriculum is ‘ambitious and effectively sequenced’.

As a result of leaders and teachers working ‘collaboratively to break down important concepts into manageable and meaningful parts’, teachers can ‘talk with confidence’ about how their curriculums set out the increasingly sophisticated knowledge that pupils should learn.

Inspectors also noted how leaders have prioritised reading at the academy. Pupils regularly read during lessons and tutor time and also attend library lessons where members of staff have completed additional training in phonics. The report states that staff ‘regularly check pupils’ ability to read accurately and fluently’ and ‘use their expertise to provide targeted support to pupils who need extra help’.

Todd Johnson, Senior Executive Principal, added:

“We were happy to welcome Ofsted back to see the school as it continues to go from strength to strength. At our full inspection in February 2022, we received ‘good’ in sixth-form provision, leadership and management, personal development, and behaviour and attitudes, but the curriculum was noted as an area for improvement.