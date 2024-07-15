West Northants libraries launch Summer Reading Challenge 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This summer, children aged 4-11 can visit any West Northamptonshire library from 20 July to join the 'Marvellous Makers' Summer Reading Challenge, firing up their imaginations through the power of reading and creative expression.

In partnership with Create, a leading arts charity, and public libraries, this year's Challenge celebrates kids' creativity and storytelling abilities. Children will be encouraged to explore new books and stories while taking part in free activities, from arts and crafts to music, dance, and more: libraries will be offering a vibrant array of arts and crafts themed events for children over the Summer from ballet workshops, wind chime making, magic shows, decoupage, slime and much, much more!

The bespoke Challenge artwork is illustrated by celebrated artist Natelle Quek, bringing the 'Marvellous Makers' theme vibrantly to life. Sign up to the challenge anytime at your local library from 6 July. For further information regarding the Summer Reading Challenge and events please ask in your local library branch or visit the West Northamptonshire Council Libraries webpage.

Alongside the Summer Reading Challenge 2024 Marvellous Makers, delivered by libraries in partnership with the Reading Agency and Create, libraries are running a competition to celebrate what people love most about where they live.

We would like young artists to create an artwork showcasing what they love about where they live; this could be a local park, shops, school, cafe or even the library.

This competition is open to young artists aged 5-12 years old. They can submit one artwork in the form of a painting, drawing, photograph or model. Artists should use recycled or reused materials to make their models, submissions using high value materials such as Lego cannot be accepted. Artists can collaborate and submit an artwork as a group, or one that they have created for a school project. Full information and application forms can be obtained from any West Northamptonshire library.

Northamptonshire artist and sculptor, Lisa Lovett of Earthly Arts Studio based at Chester House is the guest judge and will be touring library exhibitions to select a finalist from each to be part of an exhibition and grand final held at The Gathering Space in Northampton’s Grosvenor shopping centre on 28 September 2024. All artists who have had a piece selected will receive a prize, with the overall winner receiving a £50 Hobbycraft voucher and their image being featured on a limited run of library cards.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Summer is the perfect time to get lost in a good book and this year’s Summer Reading Challenge provides the perfect opportunity to explore the many amazing books available in our libraries while enjoying a variety of free arts and crafts, music and dance activities – and take part in a fantastic competition to be in with the chance of winning a prize!

“By participating in the challenge, young people will have the opportunity to foster their creative skills over the summer break as well as explore new reading material, develop skills, and discover new interests.

“It’s free to take part and I encourage families across West Northamptonshire to sign up and discover the many books and services available in our local libraries.”