West Northamptonshire school holidays 2023: Full list of term dates, including February half term and Easter

Get ahead and check when your children are off school so you can plan your holidays for the rest of the year

By Megan Hillery
2 hours ago - 1 min read
According to West Northamptonshire Council, these are the terms dates and holiday dates for 2023.
With Christmas now over, it is time to start planning more things for us to look forward to in the new year.

According to West Northamptonshire Council, these are the terms dates and holiday dates for 2023:

Spring term 2023

Tuesday 3 January to Friday 31 March

- Bank holiday: Monday 2 January

- Half term holiday: Monday 13 February to Friday 17 February

- Easter holiday: Monday 3 April to Friday 14 April

Summer term 2023

Monday 17 April to Friday 21 July

- Bank holiday: Monday 1 May

- Half term holiday: Monday 29 May to Friday 2 June

- Summer holiday: Monday 24 July to Thursday 31 August

Autumn term 2023

Monday 4 September to Wednesday 20 December

- Half term holiday: Monday 23 October to Friday 27 October

- Christmas holiday: Thursday 21 December to Wednesday 3 January, 2024