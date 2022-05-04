‘We’re honoured’: Northampton school shortlisted for national ‘primary school of the year’ award

A Northampton school has been shortlisted for a national ‘primary school of the year’ award.

Briar Hill Primary School, in Thorn Hill, was chosen by judges in the Tes Schools Awards 2022 as an example of a school that goes “above and beyond for the community”.

A panel of industry expert judges were impressed by reports that throughout the 2020-2021 academic year, Briar Hill - rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in its last inspection in November 2021 - served not only as a school, but also as a food bank, and as a community hub to provide holistic support during the height of the pandemic.

The school is 'honoured' to have been shortlisted.

Janey Cooksley, principal of Briar Hill Primary School, said: “We are honoured to be shortlisted for this prestigious award and to be listed as among the top primary schools in the country.

“At Briar Hill, we hold ourselves to the highest possible standards, aiming to provide a world-class education for our pupils where their wellbeing is our utmost priority.

“The consistent hard work of all our pupils at Briar Hill is a credit to the school and our ethos.

“We also strive to create a welcoming and supportive environment for our community.

“I am thrilled that the dedication of our school staff has been recognised by a panel of industry experts and look forward to an opportunity to truly reflect on all that we have accomplished.”

Stuart Burns, CEO of the David Ross Education Trust, added: “It is absolutely fantastic to see Briar Hill on the shortlist for the ‘Primary School of the Year’ award in the Tes Schools Awards and everyone at the David Ross Education Trust is so very proud.

“This is a magnificent achievement which is down to the hard work of Janey and her team, and is absolutely deserved.

“A huge congratulations to Briar Hill and we look forward to celebrating this achievement later in the year.”