Wellingborough nursery hosts exciting Recruitment Day to find passionate Early Years professionals

Toad Hall Nursery Wellingborough is thrilled to announce an upcoming Recruitment Day, offering an exciting opportunity for early years professionals to explore rewarding careers in childcare.

The event will take place on Friday 28th March at Toad Hall Nursery, Glenvale Park, 44 Beaumont Road, Wellingborough, NN8 6BQ from 9.30 am-6 pm.

As a well-established nursery group with over 30 years of experience in delivering high-quality childcare, Toad Hall Nursery is looking for passionate individuals to join its dedicated team in our Wellingborough setting. Whether you’re an experienced practitioner or newly qualified in early years education, this event is the perfect chance to learn more about available roles, meet the team, explore the nursery and discover the benefits of working with Toad Hall Nursery Group. We’re currently recruiting for a number of roles including full-time, part-time, supply staff and lunch cover.

“At Toad Hall Nursery Group, we believe that a nurturing and supportive team is key to providing the best early years education,” said Kate Bridgman, Head of Operations. “We’re excited to meet individuals who share our passion for shaping young minds and creating a positive, enriching environment for children.”

If you’re interested in attending, simply drop in on the day – no need to book.

For more information about Toad Hall Nursery Group and current job openings, visit https://www.toadhall-nursery.co.uk/wellingborough-vacancies.