Well done Hackleton Primary School Year 6 - the overall effort was incredible

Age UK Northamptonshire was delighted to be chosen as Charity of the Year by the children of Year 6 at Hackleton Primary School.

As well as learning about the services and support that Age UK Northamptonshire provides, the Year 6 students pledged to raise funds for the charity at their Enterprise Fair on Thursday 12th June.

They were given a budget and had to invest their money and come up with fun imaginative games and ideas on how to double it. This involved independently organising and running a range of stalls which helped them learn about costings and profit. And after taking expenditure into account, they raised a fantastic £660.

Age UK Northamptonshire’s Day Centre Coordinator Aimie Boyd said “The turn out and overall effort was incredible. Three Boys from the class went above and beyond to organise a raffle, getting lots of support from local businesses. Their ambition and drive was impressive. Well done and thank you all so very much for your hard work and support. It will make a difference to so many local older people.”

Hackleton Primary School Year 6 students present Aimie Boyd, Day Care Coordinator, Age UK Northamptonshire with a cheque for £660.00!

Age UK Northamptonshire would also like to say a special thank you to teaching staff Mrs Roberts, Mrs Corbyn and Mrs Gaskell who made it all possible.

“We hope you all had fun and can join us later this summer at our day centre in Towcester when we will be organising a “Day at the Seaside” themed day for our clients.

For more information contact Age UK Northamptonshire on 01604 611200 or visit www.ageuknorthants.org.uk