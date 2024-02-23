Welcome to University of Northampton's newest Chevening Scholars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two international students look set to create social impact in their home countries thanks to a prestigious scholarship programme.

Chevening Scholarships offer fully-funded one-year Master’s degrees at participating UK universities.

All applicants undergo a rigorous selection process, with the most suitable personally selected by British embassies and high commissions around the world. These chosen few – who can study almost any professional area – have their tuition or programme fees paid, plus their living expenses, and return flights to the UK.

Mandu Ganbat, Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Shân Wareing and

Chevening Scholars are selected because they will go on to make a difference in their home countries as truly global change leaders. Part of the requirements is that graduates return to their home country after their studies to continue their careers with the knowledge and skills they have learned in the UK.

The University of Northampton’s newest Chevening Scholars are Marita Mejia and Mandukhai (‘Mandu’) Ganbat. Recently, they met the University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Shân Wareing, for an official welcome lunch.

Marita is from Belize and is studying Special Educational Needs and Inclusion (MA). Her background is in primary education and she has 16 years’ experience in primary and English as a Foreign Language teaching. She says: “I feel ecstatic about studying here! It’s a very good opportunity for me to be here, I come from a small country – less than 1 million people – and being here in Northampton is a wonderful opportunity for me.

“The modules on the course are giving me a wealth of knowledge to take back to my country and implement what I have learned. I am already forming ideas particularly around approaches I could use to break down barriers of inclusion and share my ideas with teachers and stakeholders.

“One of my friends back home considered applying for a Chevening Scholarship – for the same sort of course – and I told her to go for it as it is a great opportunity. She should be coming to the University of Northampton later this year.”

Mandu is from Mongolia and is studying MSc Child and Adolescent Mental Health. Her background is in psychology and psychological research within organisations. She says: “Coming to Northampton has been quite an eye-opening experience for me and in the best of ways. I love my home country very much, but there are few specialist professionals in the field of child and adolescent mental health. I want to share my knowledge I gain in the UK with school psychologists and practitioners who work in educational or school settings. I want to return home and be part of a social movement to change this.

“I’ve been working as a general psychologist for about 10 years, but now I feel it’s the time for me to improve my knowledge as it’s important to start good mental health work with people when they are young to help avoid some of the issues they might face as adults.

