Weedon boxing ace Louey is new National Schoolboy Champion

Louey Harper, 13, made it to the weekend's England Boxing National Schools Championship Finals in Newcastle.

Proud coach Aaron Hill told this newspaper: "He won his semi-final by knockout in the first round on Saturday. He won by unanimous points decision on Sunday.

"He is now the national schoolboy champion. It was an excellent weekend of boxing and we had an impressive following of supporters who made the trip to Newcastle."

Louey in the ring.

Weedon Boxing Academy runs classes for all levels and ages from 10+ every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings from 6.45pm - 8.30pm. Classes for 5-10 year olds start in October.