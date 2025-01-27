Webinar to highlight University’s role as Good Business Charter (GBC) Environmental Champion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The pioneering efforts of the University of Northampton (UON) to be at the forefront of sustainability will be showcased as part of the GBC’s Good Business Fortnight next month (3-14 February).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The GBC is an accreditation scheme which requires members to adhere to 10 principles of ethical business, such as paying a living wage and caring for the environment. Open to businesses, charities and local authorities, accreditation is proof the organisation is committed to responsible business practices and has grown to over 1,000 members since 2019 including FTSE100 businesses and retail banks. UON is an accredited member.

Over 10 days in February, 10 Charter members will take it in turns to highlight each of the 10 principles and on Monday 10 February, UON will be its Environmental Champion during a webinar hosted by the Institute of Directors (IoD).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Pryce DL, UON’s Associate Professor in Strategy & International Business is also Chair of the IoD’s National Sustainability Group and will lead the webinar which will see him and UON’s Chief Operating Officer Becky Bradshaw discuss how the University balances its sustainability priorities with all the factors involved in operating a complex organisation.

University of Northampton is the Environmental Champion for the Good Business Charter's Good Business Fortnight and will host a webinar on Monday 10 February at 12:30pm.

Adrian said: “As with the geography of Northamptonshire at the centre of England, the University of Northampton is very much a crossroads between regional and national government, businesses, the public and third sectors and the latest understanding of technology and business best practice.

“The University’s recent Economic Impact Assessment showed the University contributed £366 million GVA and supported over 5,000 jobs in Northamptonshire during 2023/24 and is proof that setting up shop at our crossroads is good for your business and good for the long-term wellbeing of our environment.

“The University is a catalyst for change, supporting all types of organisations in the region, and in many ways. We’ll be discussing things like the Northants Sustainability Accord, which UON initiated and which has led to the West Northants TANZ Carbon Calculator, a free resource which could end up saving businesses of all sizes tens of millions of pounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But to demonstrate that we also lead by example, we’ll be showcasing the work we do on, and off Campus, to be a responsible steward to our people and to our environment.”

The GBC Environmental Champion: A Catalyst for Change webinar takes place online between 12:30 and 14:00 on Monday 10 February and is free to attend, register via the IoD website - www.iod.com/events/good_business_charter_environmental_champion_a_catalyst_for_change99825679/

To find out more about the Good Business Fortnight and the GBC’s 10 principles, visit the Good Business Charter website - goodbusinesscharter.com/good-business-fortnight-2025/