Weavers Academy to delight audiences at Queensway Festival

By Michelle Reading
Contributor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 07:41 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 09:52 BST
We’re thrilled to announce that Weavers Academy’s Music Department has been invited to bring musical joy to the vibrant Queensway Festival, hosted by St Mark’s Church in Wellingborough. This community celebration takes place on Saturday, 28 June 2025, from 2 pm to 9 pm BST, with free entry for children and just £1 for adults ram-nyc.org+9facebook.com+9northamptonchron.co.uk+9.

A Spotlight on Solo Year 10 Performers

Weavers Academy will be in the 2–3 pm performance slot, featuring intimate solo acts from our talented Year 10 students. This showcase will include:

  • Singers delivering heartfelt vocal performances
  • Ukulele players playing upbeat tunes
  • Piano students showcasing their classical and contemporary skills
Queensway Festival Flyer

These captivating solos promise to reflect the dedication and enthusiasm of our budding musicians.

Festival Atmosphere & Activities

Before and after our performance, the festival grounds will buzz with activity:

  • Stalls in the church hall offering tombola draws, bottle stalls, and handmade crafts
  • Cream teas and barbecue treats to savour in the Vicarage garden
  • A programme of live music extending into the evening allevents.in+1facebook.com+1

Why It Matters

This event underscores our Academy’s ongoing commitment to fostering creativity and community engagement through music. Following a series of inspiring primary school workshops culminating in a Castle Theatre showcase, our students are ready to shine once again—this time before a local audience.

How to Support & Attend

  • 📅 Mark your calendar: Saturday, 28 June, 2 pm–9 pm
  • 📍 Venue: St Mark’s Church & Vicarage Garden, Wellingborough
  • 🎟 Tickets: Children free; Adults £1

Come along, enjoy a summer festival atmosphere, and cheer on our solo performers between 2 and 3 pm!

