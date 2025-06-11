Weavers Academy students shine at District Athletics Championships

Weavers Academy is celebrating a fantastic set of results after students from Years 8 to 10 competed in the District Athletics Championships this week.

Demonstrating talent, determination and true sportsmanship, several students delivered outstanding performances to secure top finishes in their events — earning themselves a place in the upcoming County Championships.

Leading the charge was Zac C, who threw his way to 1st place in the Javelin, showcasing exceptional technique and power. Leonie F also claimed a 1st place finish, dominating the Discus with an impressive throw that set her well ahead of the competition.

In the Shot Putt, Weavers Academy made a strong impression with Jacob S and Cassie L both securing 2nd place in their respective categories. Their consistency and strength earned well-deserved praise from coaches and spectators alike.

Athletics squad

Jayden M demonstrated remarkable versatility by earning 2nd place in both Shot Putt and Javelin, showing promise across multiple disciplines and marking himself as one to watch in the County round.

All five students have now qualified for the County Championships, where they will represent both Weavers Academy and the district against the best athletes in the region.

PE staff at Weavers Academy praised the athletes’ dedication and hard work, noting how their commitment to training and support for one another played a key role in their success.

“We’re incredibly proud of all our athletes,” said a school spokesperson. “To see so many of them qualify for the next level is a reflection of their focus and determination. We’ll be cheering them on at the County Championships.”

The entire school community now looks forward to seeing how far these talented young athletes can go as they prepare for the next stage of competition.