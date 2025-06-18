Weavers Academy inspires the next generation of innovators at the Big Bang Fair

Year 7 students from Weavers Academy recently enjoyed an unforgettable educational experience at the Big Bang Fair, held at the NEC in Birmingham. Over the course of three separate days, the entire year group had the chance to explore the UK’s largest celebration of science, technology, engineering, arts and maths (STEAM).

The Big Bang Fair, renowned for its interactive exhibits and hands-on activities, offers young people the chance to engage with cutting-edge innovations and real-world applications of STEAM subjects. From robotics demonstrations and live chemistry shows to virtual reality experiences and sustainability challenges, students were immersed in a world of discovery.

Each day offered something new, with students meeting engineers, scientists, inventors and tech experts from a wide range of industries. Pupils explored everything from the mechanics of jet engines and the future of green energy to the use of AI in healthcare and the creativity behind game design.

“We wanted our students to see just how exciting and diverse STEAM careers can be,” said Dr Causey, Head of STEAM at Weavers Academy. “The Big Bang Fair brings learning to life in a way that classrooms alone simply can’t. It’s about showing students that STEAM isn’t just theory – it’s the future.”

Students at the Big Bang

For many students, the highlight was the chance to get hands-on – coding a robot to navigate a maze, creating wearable tech, and even watching a car powered by hydrogen fuel cells in action.

“I never knew science could be so fun,” said one Year 7 student, Andreea. “I liked making circuits and seeing how they power real machines. I want to be an engineer now!”

Fellow student Jamie added, “The VR headsets were amazing – I got to explore inside a volcano and then design my own rollercoaster. I didn’t realise there was so much science in games and theme parks!”

The trip aligns closely with Weavers Academy’s ongoing commitment to promoting STEAM learning and ensuring all students, regardless of background, have access to enriching opportunities beyond the classroom.

Mr Hunt, Principal, commented, “This isn’t just a fun day out – it’s about raising aspirations. We want our students to imagine themselves as the problem-solvers, creators and leaders of tomorrow. Events like the Big Bang Fair show them what’s possible.”

With excitement still buzzing back at school, many Year 7s are looking forward to their STEAM-based lessons – a clear sign that inspiration has taken hold.