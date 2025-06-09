Weavers Academy champions student wellbeing during exam season

Fish and Chips

At Weavers Academy, supporting our Year 11 students through the pressures of GCSE exams goes far beyond revision. We're committed to helping every student not only succeed academically but also feel motivated, valued, and cared for during this crucial time.

Students are welcomed with a free breakfast, helping them start the day with energy and focus. After school, our dedicated Excellence Hour masterclasses provide targeted support for upcoming exams, giving students the confidence and knowledge they need to do their very best.

But we know it’s not just about studying – it’s also about smiles and morale. Monday 2nd June had become a moment to look forward to, with a party atmosphere, loud music, and even a photo booth where students can capture memories with their friendship groups before exams started again after half term. On Friday 6th June, students were treated to a classic fish and chip shop lunch between exams – a much-needed moment of comfort and celebration.

And the treats don’t stop there. An ice cream van visits regularly, offering free ice creams to keep spirits high. To encourage strong attendance – a key to success – every student maintaining over 97% attendance is entered into a prize draw to win a brand new iPad.

Rose Oliva, Assistant Principal for Outcomes, shared why these initiatives matter:

“Exams can be an incredibly stressful time for young people, and our aim is to show them that they’re not alone. Through encouragement, fun, and a few well-earned treats, we’re helping them stay positive, stay motivated, and believe in themselves. The wellbeing of our students is central to their success.”

Students have been responding positively to the extra support. One Year 11 student said:

“It’s actually made a huge difference. Knowing the school is behind us – with things like breakfast, masterclasses and even ice cream – makes it all feel a bit less scary. It’s like they believe we can do it, and that helps us believe it too.”

These initiatives reflect our whole-school commitment to student wellbeing, ensuring that every young person feels supported, celebrated, and empowered to thrive.

At Weavers Academy, we believe success isn’t just measured in grades, but in how we lift each other up along the way.