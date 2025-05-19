Weavers Academy and local primary schools join forces for a mythical musical extravaganza at The Castle Theatre

Hercules trying to catch the Erymanthian Boar in 2024

On Wednesday 18th June 2025, The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough will echo with music, myth, and mayhem as seven local primary schools come together to celebrate World Music Day in spectacular fashion. Pupils from Earls Barton Primary School, All Saints CEVA Primary School, Irchester Community Primary School, Olympic Primary School, Our Lady’s Catholic Primary School, Redwell Primary School, and Victoria Primary School will take to the stage in a unique theatrical performance rooted in the world of Ancient Greece.

Now an annual highlight of the cultural calendar, the event is led by Weavers Academy, who develop the original musical play in-house and deliver music workshops in each participating school. From script to stage, Weavers Academy supports the children every step of the way—right down to organising all transport to the theatre—ensuring the experience is seamless, exciting, and unforgettable.

This year’s production is The Tales of Jason and the Golden Fleece.

When a power-hungry king with a grudge gets hold of a stage, the myths don't stand a chance. Pelias—ruler, narrator, and proud Jason-sceptic—begrudgingly guides us through the so-called heroic quest for the Golden Fleece. Jason and his band of glory-hungry Argonauts set sail on a journey stuffed with danger, drama, and deeply questionable decision-making.

Hercules slaying the Lernean Hydra in 2024

Their misadventures include a boxing match with the not-so-sporting King Amycus, rescuing the blind prophet Phineas from some very persistent harpies, squeezing through the perilous Clashing Rocks, and dodging a deadly flock of Stymphalian birds. Enter Medea: sorceress, scene-stealer, and recipient of a suspiciously convenient love spell. With her help (and definitely not thanks to Jason), they face fire-breathing oxen, stone soldiers, a sleepless dragon, and the hypnotic song of the Sirens.

All this, of course, is accompanied by an eclectic mix of musical numbers—from the upbeat swagger of Consider Yourself and Kung Fu Fighting, to the defiance of Roar and Naughty, the drama of Make You Feel My Love, and the anthemic dreams of a How Far I’ll Go / A Million Dreams mash-up. Whether they're Living on a Prayer or Dancing in the Street, these Argonauts are breaking into song almost as often as they're breaking the laws of nature.

Packed with mythical mayhem, musical mashups, and one extremely opinionated narrator, this is ancient legend as you've never seen it before—where facts are flexible and Pelias always gets the last word.

Tickets can be purchase direct from the Castle Theatre box office: www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre/whats-on/the-tales-of-jason-and-the-golden-fleece