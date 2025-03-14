‘We have a deal!’ Northampton student comes second in global Perfect Pitch final

Senior student Addison is one of 35 OSG students selected to compete in the showdown, modelled after the reality television show Dragons’ Den.

Seven teams made up of five students from OSG campuses across the world were selected as finalists from a pool of 20 teams. Each team had worked together to develop an innovative business idea and produce a professional pitch.

The Perfect Pitch final, held online across the globe on Friday 7 March, challenged the finalists to put their ideas and the investment they were seeking to a judging panel of business experts, before participating in a Q&A session.

Addison was part of Team Pantry Pal, which developed an all-in-one app to keep track of household needs and inventory in order to help families spend less, be more sustainable and stay healthy. Addison collaborated with four other students from North America and the UK, to fully develop the business idea – from the initial concept to the marketing and sales strategy.

Addison from OSG Northampton

The judges were impressed by their idea and Addison’s team was named as a runner up, alongside Team Sync Space, who pitched a meeting management and analytics platform. The winning team was Team MAX, with their idea for a “smart cement mixer” designed to make the lives and jobs of tradespeople and builders easier.

Speaking about the competition, Addison said:

“It’s fantastic to be named as a runner up in this global competition! Aside from making some great new friends, collaborating with students from around the world broadened my perspective on what it takes to meet the needs of a global market.

“One of the key takeaways for me has been the importance of communication in achieving a common goal. We had to ensure everybody's gameplan was consistent so that our presentation was seamless. It’s also been great to see everyone contribute with different ideas and perspectives, and working closely together to integrate them has resulted in a far more innovative and cohesive outcome than if I had worked alone.”

OSG's Team Pantry Pal

The live final was MCed by Charlie Huynh, Regional Director of Teaching & Learning for Primary at OSG North America, who developed and introduced the Perfect Pitch concept five years ago.

“It has been incredible to see Perfect Pitch go global,” said Charlie. “OSG students are truly talented, and it was inspiring to see them display their creativity and innovation for an international audience. I know all our participants and finalists have bright futures in business ahead of them.”

Students who took part in Perfect Pitch are from across Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, Barbados, Canada, France, Germany, Sweden, USA and the United Kingdom.

OneSchool Global has a global network of 120 schools, including 24 in the UK, and is attended by children from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.