We are delighted to welcome Mr Snuggs as the new Headteacher of Delapre Primary School

We look forward to learning and growing together.
The Governors and staff at Delapre Primary School are pleased to introduce our new Headteacher Mr Snuggs, who joins us with a vision to inspire excellence and opportunity for all pupils.

Mr Snuggs brings with him a wealth of experience, a passion for education, and a strong commitment to nurturing every child's potential.

We look forward to working together to continue making our school a place where children feel happy, safe and inspired to learn.

The school invites you to drop by on Monday, September 29, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, where you will have the opportunity to meet Mr Snuggs for an informal chat over tea and coffee.

For more information, head to: delapreprimaryschool.co.uk

