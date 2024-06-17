Watch: Northampton School cheers on the England football team
Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament in Germany, pupils from Milton Parochial Primary in the village of Milton Malsor, Northampton, sent a video to the England football team wishing them good luck!
Pupils from Reception class and Years 1, 2 and 3 made a special "good luck England" video to wish the England team all the best as they head into Euro 2024.
The children made special letters in the team colours and waved their St George flags in excitement.
The school even shared their video and photos with England's social media team and are hoping the players enjoy their cheering and are encouraged by their support.
