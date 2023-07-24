'Warm and caring' teacher retires from Northamptonshire school after 38 years

A teacher who has been described by colleagues as “warn and caring” has retired from a Northamptonshire school after 38 years.

Sue Christopher has taught maths at Elizabeth Woodville School (EWS) in Roade for more than three decades, but now is the time for her to hang up her protractor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the last day of term, Miss Christopher was treated to cards, gifts and well wishes from the whole EWS community.

Sue Christopher has retired after 38 years as a teacher.

A spokesman for the school said: “Throughout her tenure, Miss Christopher has been the epitome of dedication, passion, and excellence in the field of Maths, she has left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of countless students.

“Her unwavering commitment to nurturing young minds and empowering them with knowledge has been an inspiration to her colleagues over the many years and an invaluable asset to our school.

“Over the years, Miss Christopher has guided countless students through the intricacies of mathematics, transforming complex formulas into comprehensible concepts. Her passion for the subject was contagious, making even the most reluctant learners find a newfound appreciation for numbers and equations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Beyond her exceptional teaching skills, Miss Christopher has been a beacon of kindness and support for her students. Her warm heart and caring demeanour have comforted many through the challenges of adolescence, making her a trusted teacher and mentor to generations of young minds.

“Her retirement marks the end of an era, but also the beginning of a well-deserved rest and new adventures. We are grateful for the profound impact she has had on the lives of so many students and colleagues, and we will forever cherish the memories created under her guidance.”

Mr Holland, associate headteacher added: “It’s been a pleasure working with you, thank you for the dedication and hard work you have put in each and every day and the positive impact you have had on countless students and staff over many years.

"As Miss Christopher embarks on this new chapter in her life, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“May her retirement be filled with joy, relaxation, and the fulfilment of lifelong dreams.

“Enjoy your retirement, you deserve it!”