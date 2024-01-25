Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Felicity, a brave 3 1/2-year-old who has been diagnosed with a DIPG brain tumour, has been so excited to join her sister Bethany at Hunsbury Park Primary School. Having her uniform delivered by car would be too easy, so staff will walk and cycle to the hospital to deliver it by hand! The arduous journey will take them from Hunsbury Park School all the way to Nottingham City Hospital, showing the commitment of the school and its staff to stand by Felicity and her family during this challenging time.

DIPG is a rare and aggressive form of brain tumour that primarily affects children. Felicity's diagnosis has shaken the entire school community, but it has also ignited a spirit of compassion and determination to support her and her family in any way possible.

The staff members have organised this trek to not only contribute towards the financial burden that comes with her treatment, but to make sure that the family have that little bit extra to make wonderful memories, hence the title of their journey. Hunsbury Park is very grateful for the support they have received from Orbis Education Trust in helping with the logistics and support necessary for the two day expedition.

Pupils help Mr Dyson to lace his walking boots ready for the trek!

Hunsbury Park Primary School has always prided itself on being a close-knit community, and this event demonstrates the support that exists within the school. One of the walkers, 16 year old James Stephenson, was a pupil at Hunsbury Park when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour and sees this as an opportunity to pay back for the support he received.

The sponsored walk not only aims to raise funds but also serves as a reminder to Felicity and her family that they are not alone in their fight against this devastating disease.

As the Hunsbury Park staff members lace up their walking shoes and embark on this remarkable journey, the community is urged to show their support by donating generously. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a significant impact on Felicity’s own journey.

