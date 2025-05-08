VE Day 80th Anniversary celebrations

By Jacqueline Dowdells
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 15:18 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 15:28 BST
VE Day 80th Anniversary Celebrations at Milton Parochial Primary School in Milton MalsorVE Day 80th Anniversary Celebrations at Milton Parochial Primary School in Milton Malsor
The children and staff at Milton Parochial Primary in Milton Malsor have been very proud to celebrate VE Day in Style.

Children were invited to come dressed to represent the occasion. Some wore military clothing and others red, white and blue themed clothing. They learnt about the importance of VE Day and the sacrifices that previous generations made. They took part in a range of activities during the day including rounders and making flags and bunting. They ended the school day with a whole school afternoon tea which was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

Every child was given a VE Day themed cupcake generously donated by one of our families.

