VE Day 80th Anniversary celebrations

The children and staff at Milton Parochial Primary in Milton Malsor have been very proud to celebrate VE Day in Style.

Children were invited to come dressed to represent the occasion. Some wore military clothing and others red, white and blue themed clothing. They learnt about the importance of VE Day and the sacrifices that previous generations made. They took part in a range of activities during the day including rounders and making flags and bunting. They ended the school day with a whole school afternoon tea which was thoroughly enjoyed by all.