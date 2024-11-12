UON students bring history to life with ‘living portraits’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Creative students at the University of Northampton have been bringing the history of Delapré Abbey into focus as part of a five-year installation commission.

Delapré Abbey, a 900-year old heritage site neighbouring the University’s Waterside Campus nestled in the heart of Northampton, has commissioned a team of students to blur the lines between movies and portraits to deliver an exciting, interactive exhibition – the ‘Bouverie Interpretation Project’.

This project involves recording two ‘living portraits’ of the house’s former occupants, John August Shield Bouverie I and his daughter, Mary Bouverie. The portraits, designed to look like paintings which have come alive – reminiscent of those seen in family film favourite, Harry Potter – which will interact with each other, offering an exciting opportunity for visitors to see a living snapshot of the Bouverie’s family life.

The talented team of students* from the University’s Acting for Contemporary and Devised Performance, Creative Film, Television and Media Production, and Hair, Make-Up and Prosthetics for Stage and Screen courses have combined forces to deliver the project, and put their expertise skills to hard work.

As well as writing a script accurate and representative of Delapré Abbey’s Bouverie’s family history, the students have recruited actors, secured costuming (thanks to support from the Northampton’s Masque Theatre), and recorded the footage using state-of-the-art equipment within their purpose-built, on-site TV studio.

All their hard work came to fruition last Wednesday (6 November) as the final recordings took place, entirely directed and delivered by the students themselves.

Once the clapperboard marked the final take and “that’s a wrap” was called, Studio Director Mira Nagib – a third-year student at UON – took a moment to reflect on the project: “I’ve really enjoyed the whole process of delivering this commission, it’s been really interesting.

“As a crew, we’ve had to work creatively and professionally, which has taken us out of our comfort zones and challenged us to improve our skills.

“It’s been a great opportunity to take on the role of Studio Director, as this is something I’m keen to do after graduating. This is also the first job many of us have worked on where we’re being paid for our work, which is a real feather oin our caps as we prepare to graduate and enter the industry.”

Also in attendance on filming day was Head of Engagement and Interpretation, Eleanor Sier, who tasked the students with delivering this project: “Here at Delapré Abbey, we’re passionate about bringing history alive and instilling a sense of connection and pride between the heritage site and our local community. This project is all about conveying the colourful history of the Abbey, and telling the story of the Bouverie family in a new and exciting way.

“We hope visitors will feel a sense of relevance and recognition in the stories of these characters, and understand the benefits John Bouverie and his family brought to the community as refugees from Ireland.

“I’ve been very impressed with the professionalism and high-standard of delivery by the team of students. I’m excited for members of our local community to experience the installation when it lands in the historic rooms here at Delapre Abbey in early 2025!”

“This is a fantastic example of where the cultural and creative industries collide to create something truly inspiring,” adds Anthony Stepniak, Deputy Head of Subject: Culture – Media, Film, Journalism and Special Effects at the University of Northampton.

“Here at UON, we’re passionate about working with our trusted local partners to engage our staff, students and community, as well as celebrate the heritage and history of the town. This commission from Delapré Abbey offers our students an insight into the real world of their chosen industries. They’re required to work collaboratively to deliver a client’s vision to a high standard.

“It’s been heartening to see the enjoyment radiating from every student involved on this project. They have each put their all, their 100%, into delivering a product which meets – and exceeds – expectations, and demonstrating a passion for the project.”

The exhibition will be launched at a VIP evening event at Delapré Abbey on 22 January, and will be open to visitors from 23 January. Further details will be made available on the Delapré Abbey website.

The funding for this project by the Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust (DAPT) came from the Association of Independent Museums’ New Stories New Audiences grant scheme, made possible with The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

*The full list of students involved with the project are as follows:

· Mira Nagib – Studio Director

· Ellen McDermott – Actress

· Emily Key – Scriptwriter

· Henry Dadswell – Scriptwriter

· Ellie Elliott – Sound

· Tom Knibbs – Sound

· Dan Elmer – Lighting

· Ethan Taylor – Lighting

· Lewis Tyler – Camera Operator

· Josh Gordon – Camera Operator

· Millie Gilead – Hair and Makeup Artist

· Amy Schofield – Hair and Makeup Artist

· Natalie Hammer – Hair and Makeup Artist

· Karlis Serebrjakovs – Editor.