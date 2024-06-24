UON is the main destination for international gender-violence reduction event
and live on Freeview channel 276
Delegates from Vietnam came to the UK for a four-day programme of visits and workshops – mostly at University of Northampton (UON) – for an international initiative about reducing gender violence.
The project is funded by the British Council’s Going Global Partnership and is called ‘Prevention of violence against women/girls to build safe spaces for women in educational universities in Vietnam’.
The project seeks to address gaps in gender equality, gender violence, and gender stereotypes in Vietnam.
This includes supporting gender-sensitive teaching and awareness in teacher training within universities, which can transform higher education environments and influence teaching and educational activities in schools.
Workshops during the four-day event with UON academics included equality terms and building critical awareness of gender-based assumptions, the importance of safeguarding and training educators, building healthy relationships in schools and bullying resources for educators and pupils.
After visiting Delapre School to learn about resources and gender-based practices in teaching, delegates also met the University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Anne-Marie Kilday and were welcomed to attend the University’s annual Learning and Teaching Conference.
Thursday 20 June saw them head to project partner the University of Salford for the final part of a packed agenda.
Ecem Karlidag-Dennis, Senior Researcher, has led the UON-side of the event with colleague Dr Emel Thomas. She sums up the visit that was organised by the Institute for Social Innovation and Impact and colleagues in UON’s Education subject area: “It has been a pleasure to host the HNUE team at the UON Waterside Campus.
“These meetings highlighted effective practices and areas for improvement not only at our university, but in higher education institutions in general, particularly regarding the support of female scholars, the promotion of gender equity, and the provision of a safe campus for students.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.