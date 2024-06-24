UON is the main destination for international gender-violence reduction event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This four-day visit took in Waterside workshops, attending our Learning & Teaching Conference, seeing a local school and a trip to Salford.

Delegates from Vietnam came to the UK for a four-day programme of visits and workshops – mostly at University of Northampton (UON) – for an international initiative about reducing gender violence.

The project is funded by the British Council’s Going Global Partnership and is called ‘Prevention of violence against women/girls to build safe spaces for women in educational universities in Vietnam’.

The project seeks to address gaps in gender equality, gender violence, and gender stereotypes in Vietnam.

Professor Anne-Marie Kilday with some of the delegates

This includes supporting gender-sensitive teaching and awareness in teacher training within universities, which can transform higher education environments and influence teaching and educational activities in schools.

Workshops during the four-day event with UON academics included equality terms and building critical awareness of gender-based assumptions, the importance of safeguarding and training educators, building healthy relationships in schools and bullying resources for educators and pupils.

After visiting Delapre School to learn about resources and gender-based practices in teaching, delegates also met the University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Anne-Marie Kilday and were welcomed to attend the University’s annual Learning and Teaching Conference.

Thursday 20 June saw them head to project partner the University of Salford for the final part of a packed agenda.

Ecem Karlidag-Dennis, Senior Researcher, has led the UON-side of the event with colleague Dr Emel Thomas. She sums up the visit that was organised by the Institute for Social Innovation and Impact and colleagues in UON’s Education subject area: “It has been a pleasure to host the HNUE team at the UON Waterside Campus.