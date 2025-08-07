University team recognised with excellence award after boosting results

The Learning Development team at University of Northampton (UON) have this week been announced as one of 17 winners of the 2025 Collaborative Award for Teaching Excellence (CATE), recognising their outstanding contribution to teaching in higher education in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awarded by Advance HE, the award recognises collaborative work that has had a demonstrable impact on teaching and learning and highlights the key role of teamwork in UK higher education.

The 17 winning teams demonstrated innovative approaches to collaborative teaching that have transformed student experiences and outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advance HE is a member-led charity for the sector that works with partners across the globe to improve higher education for staff, students and society.

The Learning Development Team at UON.

Based within UON’s Library, Learning and Student Services, the Learning Development (LD) team provide a raft of services including tutorials, workshops and digital resources which have been recognised for their cumulative impact over several years to improve the capability of students and the outcome of their studies.

Last year, the LD team engaged with over 15,000 students, offering tailored academic support and guidance. Their research-driven approach has not only helped reduce university drop-out rates but has also been linked to improved student grades and better employment outcomes after graduation.

In gathering evidence for the award, the LD team found that 70% of students who accessed LD services achieved a good degree (2:1 or above), while only 66% of those who did not access LD services achieved a good degree, proving the efficacy of the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UON Vice Chancellor, Professor Anne-Marie Kilday, said: “Whilst focussing on the quality and care of their provision, the Learning Development team have created a high functioning service that caters to the needs of thousands of students each year which positively impacts the well-being, academic performance and sense of belonging of our student community.

Fewer students drop out and more achieve better results because of the Learning Development Team at University of Northampton.

“They exemplify the core values of the institution; to aspire for excellence and to have a positive impact on individuals, communities and society as a whole.”

This year’s CATE winners were announced today (Thursday 7 August 2025) alongside recipients of Advance HE’s National Teaching Fellowships by the charity’s Deputy Chief Executive Kathryn Harrison-Graves. She said: “These newly awarded National Teaching Fellows and CATE teams represent the very best of UK higher education, demonstrating remarkable innovation, dedication and impact on student learning.

“Their achievements not only benefit their own institutions but inspire excellence across the entire sector. At a time when higher education faces unprecedented challenges, these awards celebrate the transformative power of outstanding teaching and collaboration."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For anyone who wishes to find out more about studying at UON, the 2025 Clearing lines are now open – 01604 214808, alternatively visit the University’s website for more information about courses or collaborating with the university.