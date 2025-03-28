University talk aims to change the narrative on violence against women
The first event, in a series entitled “Change the narrative” around Violence Against Women and Girls, takes place between 5-7pm on Wednesday 2 April in the Town Hall of the Creative Hub at the University’s Waterside Campus, and will draw together unique perspectives to widen the debate and provide new insights.
Deputy Head of Criminology, Dr Paula Bowles, said: “Our panel will be drawn from different backgrounds and experiences, each bringing their own distinctive viewpoint.
“In this way, we hope together we can ‘Change the Narrative’ around violence against women and girls.”
The panel of speakers will include representatives of Northamptonshire Rape Crisis, Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, Serenity and the Women’s Empowerment Group.
The event is free to attend, and you can reserve a seat via trybooking.com.