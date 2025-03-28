University talk aims to change the narrative on violence against women

By Gavin Moore
Contributor
Published 28th Mar 2025, 11:47 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 11:56 BST
Change the Narrative scheduled for April 2 at the University of Northampton.Change the Narrative scheduled for April 2 at the University of Northampton.
As the Criminology team at the University of Northampton mark 25 years since the start of their course, they have partnered with the Northamptonshire Office for Police Fire and Crime Commissioner to host a series of events to combat violence against women and girls.

The first event, in a series entitled “Change the narrative” around Violence Against Women and Girls, takes place between 5-7pm on Wednesday 2 April in the Town Hall of the Creative Hub at the University’s Waterside Campus, and will draw together unique perspectives to widen the debate and provide new insights.

Deputy Head of Criminology, Dr Paula Bowles, said: “Our panel will be drawn from different backgrounds and experiences, each bringing their own distinctive viewpoint.

“In this way, we hope together we can ‘Change the Narrative’ around violence against women and girls.”

The panel of speakers will include representatives of Northamptonshire Rape Crisis, Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, Serenity and the Women’s Empowerment Group.

The event is free to attend, and you can reserve a seat via trybooking.com.

