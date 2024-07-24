University takes secondary school children out of their comfort zones

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young people from two Northamptonshire secondary schools braved chilly waters last week as the University of Northampton (UON) gave them an experience they won’t forget.

Highlight of the first day of the two-day Discovery Dash, year eight children from The Ferrers Schools and The Huxlow Academy were challenged to build their own rafts at the Northampton Active white-water centre, then take them for a ride across the River Nene.

Day one activities also included canoeing and problem-solving exercises, while day two featured a presentation by a current UON student who was the first in their family to study for a degree, and a workshop led by Resilient Me, a training provider which specialises in mental health awareness and improving personal wellbeing.

After canoeing on day one, 13-year-old Paul from Higham Ferrers, said: “We’ve learnt how to get in and out of the rafts, we’ve learnt how to efficiently move through the water, how to stay safe on the water and not fall in it.

Young people from The Ferrers School and Huxlow Academy facing their fears and doing it anyway.

“Frankly it’s been a load of fun, the staff and Student Ambassadors have been brilliant, I’ve had a great time.”

The Discovery Dash is part of UON’s Uni Connect programme which aims to widen access to higher education while also giving current UON Student Ambassadors the chance to gain valuable experience.

UON Student Ambassador Fred Roques is in his final year of a Popular Music degree and said: “Being an ambassador is great. The main reason I’m doing it is that these kinds of activities are the sort of things I looked forward to as a child, and I think broadening the horizons of people this age is really important.”

Uni Connect Coordinator Sana Chisty said: “The aim of today’s session and the activities is to help identify skills they are developing, even if it’s not academic they are developing skills and confidence in themselves which can be transferred to their approach to education.

“It’s partly about getting them outside their comfort zone, getting them to learn something about themselves, to achieve things they didn’t think they could.”

Recent Uni Connect events include Bridging Futures which saw a group of care-experienced 14 and 15-year-olds taken on their first trip to London. Uni Connect also funds extra tutoring in schools and has provided traineeships for sixth form students in journalism and health.