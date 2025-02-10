University students help retail security leaders confront theft and abuse

On the same day the retail sector reported record levels of abuse and violence directed at their workers, students at the University of Northampton (UON) gave inspiration to those tasked with reducing incidents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday 31 January, the British Retail Consortium told the media their staff were facing 2,000 incidents of violence and abuse every day which had cost £2bn in the 12 months up to September 2024.

At the same time UON students on the Criminal and Corporate Investigation and Policing degree courses took part in a Retail Hackathon which saw retail security software firm, Zinc Systems based in Great Houghton, ask students to find ways to give workers the confidence to report incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hackathon was a collaboration between UON, Zinc Systems and their clients, B&Q, NEXT, Graff, and National Business Crime Solutions who all gave presentations during the Hackathon.

Chloe Daffern, UON graduated and Analyst at Zinc Systems.

Simon Moss, Security and Commercial Stock Loss Manager for B&Q said violence and abuse occurred every day and added: “It’s pretty obvious retailers don’t have a handle on the real size of the problem, it’s increasing on a yearly basis, but we know we only get a very small percentage of all incidents reported.

“I’m really keen to see the students’ presentations and I’m pretty confident they’ll come up with solutions I’ve not considered to take away and reflect upon.”

Chloe Daffern (pictured) recently graduated from UON with a Criminal and Corporate Investigation degree and is now an analyst at Zinc Systems. She led current students in a workshop to develop their solutions to the brief and said: “The Hackathon gave me the ability to present to people and come up with solutions to problems that I might not have faced in Uni by solving real life problems, so it was really key in my personal development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Fox, UON’s Head of Criminal Justice Studies said: “The Hackathon was a learning day for the students where they can also network, see what employers are looking for and make a lasting impression.

Leaders from the retail security sector collaborating with criminology and policing students at the University of Northampton.

“It also serves to strengthen ties with all partners, help solve genuine retail crime challenges and stimulate opportunities for academic research to support retailers and police efforts to reduce retail crime.”

To find out more about studying for a career in corporate security or policing, visit the UON website - https://bit.ly/3CFrSpF.