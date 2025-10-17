University report highlights the impact of Canon’s Young People Programme

The transformative power of photography on youth development has been highlighted in a social impact report by the Institute for Social Innovation and Impact (ISII) at the University of Northampton (UON).

The Canon Young People Programme has reached over 10,000 participants since its launch in 2015 and supports the reduction of youth inequality by focusing on skills development, entrepreneurship, with an outcome of creating sustainable job opportunities for young people across the world.

The report by the ISII shows the Canon Young People Programme has a significantly positive impact on the current and future lives of the young people participating and their communities.

Led by Professor Claire Paterson-Young and Dr Michael Maher, the ISII team conducted an extensive mixed-methods study involving 110 stakeholders across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Their research captured the voices of young people who participated in the programme, partner organisations and Canon representatives, and culminated in the creation of a bespoke Social Impact Measurement Framework.

UON Vice Chancellor and CEO, Professor Anne-Marie Kilday, said: “This report showcases how creative education, when paired with strategic corporate support, can unlock potential, build resilience, and foster community leadership among young people.

“Canon’s commitment to youth empowerment aligns with the University’s emphasis on social innovation and together we’ve demonstrated how arts-based programmes can drive meaningful social change."

The report praised the Canon Young People Programme for nurturing youth-led change highlighting the fact that participants became community champions by teaching others and leading initiatives. The report also included specific recommendations to deepen the impact of the programme on the participants and support the continued evolution of the programme for the longer term.

Equipping young people with photography skills unlocks their potential, builds self-efficacy, and fosters community leadership

Adam Pensotti, Head of Canon EMEA Young People Programme & Social initiatives: “We are immensely proud of the results we have seen through the Canon Young People Programme.

“It clearly illustrates how equipping young people with photography skills unlocks their potential, builds self-efficacy, and fosters community leadership.

“We're watching our participants become true community champions, using their creativity to address vital issues like sustainability, equity, and climate justice."

The ISII measures the social impact of social innovations in the UK and around the world, as well as exploring the financing of, and policy support for, social innovation. To find out more, visit the UON website and scroll down to the Projects tab to read the full Canon Young People Programme Evaluation Social Impact Report.