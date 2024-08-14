University ready to support A-Level students on results day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As A-Level students across the country prepare to open their result, the University of Northampton (UON) is poised to support hundreds of people applying through clearing.

UON's Clearing hotline - 01604 214808 - is open until early October, providing advice to those who didn’t get their expected results or those who decided to apply to university after seeing their grades.

Alternatively prospective students can apply for clearing via the UON website.

To help students make informed decisions, UON is hosting a free Open Day on Saturday, 17 August. This event offers a chance to explore the campus, view accommodation, and learn about available courses.

Academics, students and professional services staff ready and waiting to help on results day.

UON guarantees accommodation for Clearing applicants who accept their room offer by Friday 23 August.

Students are encouraged to plan their visit, explore Northampton town centre, and take advantage of the support available to ensure they make the best choice for their future.