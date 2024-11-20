University police graduate recognised for research pushing forward culture change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After regional success, a graduate of the Police Constables Degree Apprenticeship at the University of Northampton is now through to the national finals of the Department of Education’s Apprenticeship and Skills Awards.

Aiming to follow in the footsteps of her TV police hero, Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire, PC Anna O’Donoghue signed up to the UON Apprenticeship programme and after a year of studies, also took up duties as a frontline Police Constable for Northamptonshire Police.

As part of the three-year apprenticeship programme, she was required to produce a 10,000-word research project. Apprentices are usually required to carry out secondary research analysing the work of others. However, Anna chose the harder route and carried out her own primary research on women in the police, and their experiences of misogyny and sexual harassment in the workplace.

As part of her research, Anna sent surveys to 1,285 female police officers and support staff and had more than 250 responses detailing their experiences.

PC Anna O’Donoghue picks her Department of Education Apprenticeship and Skills Award.

And after graduating with first class honours in November 2023, she is now attending police training days presenting her research findings and solutions to police officers, staff, and partners countywide to raise awareness and drive forward culture change.

Simon Feist, UON’s Deputy Head of Criminal Justice studies said: “It’s great to see Anna recognised at a regional level, but her work has ramifications for police forces around the country and we think she has a great chance at scooping the national award as well.

“The award cited her bravery and support for senior leaders at Northants Police. It takes a strong will as a young woman to enter a work force and hold up a mirror to them to show them exactly what needs to change.

“The fact that she is being listened to is also a testament to the force and its desire to be open, transparent, and above all, inclusive.”

Anna said: “I have received a lot of recognition and praise around my research, and it is my proudest achievement so far.”

Detective Superintendent Ganesh Thayanithy said: ‘’It’s clear to see that policing isn’t just a job for Anna, it's a passion, and it has been my absolute privilege to get to see the impact that can be made by a dedicated police officer.

"This is just the start, and I can’t wait to see her continue to grow in her role and have further positive influence on policing.

''People who bring fresh thinking and professional curiosity into policing are key in making the changes we need to uphold the promise we all made when we joined - to serve with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality, upholding fundamental human rights and according equal respect to all people."

Anna, UON and Northants Police are now looking forward to the National Awards Ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Wednesday 27 November.

To find out more about the Police Constables Degree Apprenticeship at UON and other subjects within taught by the UON Criminal Justice team, visit the University website. https://www.northampton.ac.uk/study/courses-by-subject/criminology-and-policing/