University paves the way for biggest high street revolution since reusable bags

The Trovr 'reverse vending' machine in UON's Market Cafeteria.

A reverse vending machine has been installed at the University of Northampton as the country prepares for 2027 Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) which will see shoppers charged a refundable deposit for disposable drinks containers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government says around a quarter of the 31 billion single use containers sold in the UK each year end up being littered or dumped in landfill sites. The DRS aims to reduce that to one tenth, cutting down on plastics in the environment and saving valuable resources.

After downloading the Trovr app, users can deposit single-use plastic bottles and aluminium cans into the reverse vending machine located at UON’s Market Cafeteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The machine scans each item to verify it can be recycled, and if accepted, issues a QR code for users to collect recycling points through the app — points that can be redeemed for vouchers valid at a wide range of high street retailers, including those in electronics, fashion, cosmetics, and experiences.

Chris Rockall, UON’s Commercial Services & Catering Manager said: “The University is already one of the leading voices locally and regionally on sustainability, so it’s a natural fit to trial the reverse vending machine on campus.

“We have a forward-thinking student body who have already started using the machine, but our hope is people from all over Northampton will come and try it out.

“We also want local retailers and businesses to come forward so that we can make the rewards more relevant to the people of Northampton and create a two-way flow of traffic between the campus and those businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Yetman, CEO of Trovr Tech Ltd said DRSs abroad and trials in the UK had a big impact on recycling rates and added: “Universities are filled with tech-savvy individuals who are open to innovation, making them the perfect audience to test and refine our Trovr app’s reward system.

“By making recycling convenient and rewarding, we’re not only increasing participation rates but also shaping a culture where sustainability is second nature."

Seven recycling machines managed by Trovr have been operating in West Suffolk, attracting 3,000 users in the year up to January 2025. Together, they recycled nearly 16,000 containers and claimed close to 1,000 vouchers for online purchases.

Everyone is welcome to use the reverse vending machine at UON, and anyone who would like to promote their business by offering a reward through the machine should email UON’s Environment and Sustainability Team.