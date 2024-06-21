University partnership opens door to Transatlantic collaboration on criminal justice
Pitt is home to the Matthew B. Ridgway Center for International Security Studies (MRC), one of the leading research centres in the US on international security threats, terrorism counter insurgency and the rise of extremism and terrorism.
UON’s Criminal Justice Team, which consists of experienced academic practitioners in the fields of policing, law, intelligence, investigation, cybersecurity, and probation, deliver innovative programmes on policing and corporate and criminal investigations.
With a shared culture and ethos and similar corporate objectives, the two institutions believe that, with closer links, they can both have an even bigger impact on society.
On Thursday 20 June a memorandum of understanding was signed by MRC’s director, Professor Michael Kenney and UON’s Vice Chancellor Professor Anne Marie Kilday.
John Fox, UON’s Head of Criminal Justice Studies, said: “Throughout the UK and US communities are used by extremists to spread messages of hate and division which are often a result of conflicts happening elsewhere in the world.
“This is a new beginning for both institutions and recognises the significance and value of educational experiences that also transcend national borders.”
Prof Kenney said: “This project will explore the ways in which our institutions can best work together to collaborate on research initiatives and build opportunities for Pitt and UON students.
“We hope that our partnership will enrich the educational experience of students, faculty and staff on both sides of the Atlantic, and that it strengthens our learning opportunities inside and outside the classroom.”
