University opens the door of possibilities to Northamptonshire school children

More than 1,000 children from across the county took part in a week-long programme of activities designed to inspire them for their futures at the University of Northampton (UON) last week.

Organised by the University’s Schools Engagement (Widening Access) Team, 610 primary and 171 secondary school children attended activities and workshops at the University’s Waterside Campus, with a further 300 children involved in activities off campus, including those attending the Radio Station Workshop at NLive Radio.

11-year-old Shiloh from St James Primary School was one of those who took part in the two-day Ignite Your Future Programme hosted by UON academics and took part in a Business Management Workshop run by Deborah Gardner, UON’s Lecturer in Business Management.

Shiloh said the day really opened her mind to the possibilities for her future, adding: “Today has shown me that it doesn't matter who you are, everyone can share their ideas. I loved Deborah’s session because everyone let out their creative side. It showed what everyone’s interests were, and if they wanted to follow them, how they would do it.”

Children from St James Primary School present their business proposal in a Business Management workshop at University of Northampton Ignite Your Future Day.

Sarah Nurcombe, Year Six Class Teacher from St James Primary School said: “I think it’s been brilliant for aspirations, many of these children would not have thought anything about university before, didn’t know this campus existed, but it’s on their doorstep and just opens that door in their mind to the possibilities for their future.”

Last week also saw the UNI Club (University of Northampton Inspires Club) launch day on Monday which was the start of a seven-week programme which places UON postgraduates into classrooms as tutors who write, teach and assess their own 7-lesson module, culminating in an assignment that challenges pupils to engage in university-level research and referencing.

The Schools Engagement team were also at Abbeyfield School last week for the Business Game where students identifying as male are guided in the creation and promotion of their own brand, from concept to execution, while incorporating discussions on mental health and toxic masculinity.

On Tuesday primary school children took part in a Debating Competition designed to develop oracy, confidence and critical thinking and the winners will be invited to the national debating competition representing Northamptonshire.

The day after debating the proposal to ban zoos, Frankie from Rectory Farm School attended the Ignite Your Future workshops. She said: “The other side argued zoos look after animals and feed them well, but we argued that you can’t use zoos for research as animals act differently in the wild and can’t be themselves in a zoo.

She added: “The campus tour was great, there was a scavenger hunt, but I also enjoyed the English literature workshop we’ve just had and the one on parapsychology, it’s been fun and lots of things to interact with.”

The Schools Engagement team were also at The Ferrers School on Tuesday to help Year 8 students explore future career options and plan for life after GCSEs as part of the new Pathway Pioneers project.

The Schools Engagement team includes the Aspire Higher Programme; a partnership between the Universities of Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Northampton which aims to increase the number of young people from underrepresented groups going into higher education.

Natasha Mycawka, UON’s Widening Access Manager thanked everyone who helped make the week a success including the UON Student Ambassadors and added: “We’ve had some wonderful feedback and everyone who took part should be proud of the impact they have had on these young people.

“A university education can have a massive impact on someone’s prospects, and it is a priority for this university that as many people as possible have the opportunity to experience its transformative effect. I’m sure that we will see many of these children again in a few years when they are old enough to enrol on to one of our courses.”

To learn more or to get involved with UON’s outreach work, visit the UON webpage on Schools Engagement - https://bit.ly/4jCvGbY.