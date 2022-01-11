University of Northampton Music Production receives accreditation from JAMES

A music course launched by the University of Northampton just a few months ago has already impressed judges from an influential industry body.

The accreditation of the Music Production degree by Joint Audio Media Education Support (JAMES) confirms the course is relevant and responsive to the demands of the industry and gives employers confidence its graduates are ‘work-ready’.

JAMES co-chair, Phil Harding, said: “JAMES is delighted to award industry accreditation.

"Our assessors were impressed with the course team, the resources available to the undergraduates and the positive feedback from students during the visit.

"Our accreditation panel was also especially encouraged to note the tremendous facilities available to students.”

The accreditation means students will have direct access to a wide range of industry professionals and will benefit from a series of masterclasses.

Assessors from JAMES visited the university in November, just three months after the course was launched, to run the rule on the effectiveness of teaching and standards of support and facilities.

Students were singled out by assessors for their energy, focus and enthusiasm.

The assessor’s report stated the course 'demonstrates a progressive model for how a course of this nature should be structured and implemented. It embraces a forward-thinking approach to preparing students for working in a digital world, whilst still embracing many traditional paradigms learned from the analogue world.'