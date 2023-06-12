University of Northampton’s gaming students hit the big screens at Franklins Gardens

Taking place twice a year, this week’s challenge was titled Pam Fest and took place in the cinch stadium, home of the Northampton Saints Rugby Team.

Students were given just three days to make a multiplayer game from scratch that could be played on the stadium’s big screens on a match day by spectators.

Team Bernie’s Bulldog won the best overall game.

Team Bernie’s Bulldog, left to right – Tom Reid, 25 from St Albans, Benjamin Friday, 22 from Coventry, Jayden Lawrence, 21 of Luton, Mingus Vasseng, 20 from Oslo, Jordan Smith, 26 from Milton Keynes, and Reuben Miller, 20 from Suffolk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Games Art, Design and Programming Lecturer Vikaas Mistry said the winning team produced a well put together game that was fun, had a good sense of progression and game flow, and which also looked great on the big screens.

He added: “This gives students a great career development opportunity, it can go on their CVs and they can use it in their portfolios. It’s also an excellent point of discussion during job interviews when talking about working as teams under strict deadlines.

"Students also claim they learn an incredible amount during the three days, it’s voluntary and doesn’t count towards their final grade so they can afford to take some risks and try out things that wouldn’t normally come up during their course."

Rueben Miller, Lead Programmer for Bernie’s Bulldog said they adopted a simple concept that everyone in a stadium would grasp quickly and based their games around the street game British Bulldog.

Team Bernie’s Bulldog, left to right – Tom Reid, 25 from St Albans, Benjamin Friday, 22 from Coventry, Jayden Lawrence, 21 of Luton, Mingus Vasseng, 20 from Oslo, Jordan Smith, 26 from Milton Keynes, and Reuben Miller, 20 from Suffolk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players could select characters based on the real-life Saints Team and Bernie, the Saints’ mascot was the bulldog trying to stop players from getting from one side of the stadium to the other.

Rueben added: “This was a massive opportunity; we wouldn’t normally get to see our work on such a large scale and see the real potential for expansion for something like this."

Pam Fest is the latest gaming challenge which has also seen students creating games using a light gun, and last summer students were challenged to create a game which would work on the tower at the University’s power station (The Tower of Power).

Vikaas thanked The Saints for hosting the event which he hopes to expand and would welcome approaches from potential sponsors and partners - [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The games can be downloaded from: https://itch.io/jam/pamfest-uon-summer-game-jam.