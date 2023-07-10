University of Northampton's Esports partnership goes to the ‘next level’ with major, international summit

Esports students at the University of Northampton (UON) already benefit from enhanced teaching and learning thanks to a partnership and close collaboration with the International Federation of Esports Coaches (IFoEC).

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed last year giving UON esports students a greater studying experience and access to more expert support, with the appointment of four IFoEC employees who joined UON’s esports team.

Their roles complement the University’s approach to good mental health and wellbeing for esports students as they continue to support teaching in sports psychology and coaching, as well helping develop esports research opportunities.

University of Northampton's Waterside Campus, where the Summit will be held in September

The partnership also sees the two organisations work collaboratively to update and bolster the University’s curriculum offer based on industry requirements and raise the profile of UK esports both nationally and internationally.

In recognition of the successful arrangement, the IFoEC have announced they will host their annual Esports Coaching and Performance Summit at Waterside campus 6-7 September.

The final programme is soon to be published but will concentrate on the work being done in esports coaching, management, health, and psychology. Confirmed keynote speakers include Dr Cait McGee, co-founder of esports health and wellbeing company 1Healthpoint, and Parth Naidoo, the founder and CEP of research group and consultancy SIDO.

The University’s events listing will be updated in due course with details about the programme, keynote speakers and booking details.

Scott Bradley, Subject Lead for Science at UON, says: “We officially partnered with the IFoEC last year and their support with curriculum delivery with their own people becoming embedded in our esports team has yielded many benefits for our esports students.