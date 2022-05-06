University of Northampton wins £113,000 for research into young dementia​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A new research project co-run by University of Northampton will address the impact of diagnosis on the bonds between people with young onset dementia and their caregivers using creative approaches.

The study – in collaboration with lead partner the University of Derby – will research the impact of a series of arts in health workshops for people with younger onset dementia and their caregiver(s), with the aim of improving quality of life, family relationships and ability to manage a dementia diagnosis for participants.

Arts in health programmes focused on engagement through music, dance, and museums, are widely used to support people with dementia in later life and/or in care homes, but there has been little focus on using the arts for those under the age of 65 who live in the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Northampton

Researchers will invite two groups of five pairs (a person diagnosed with younger onset dementia and their caregiver(s)) to attend 10-weekly arts-based workshops, with support provided by drama, dance and storytelling experts, and a volunteering dementia expert from Dementia UK.

The workshops will draw upon a range of activities, including drama, role-play, storytelling, sound and music making, movement and rhythm, to create images, scenes and stories.

The potential for these arts techniques to be used at home, between or after the workshops with the aid of a personalised toolkit, will also be explored by the project.

Dr Alison Ward, associate professor in Health Research at the University of Northampton, added: “I’m delighted that this important piece of research with the University of Derby is underway. When we think of dementia, we tend to picture older people and their carers and the impact dementia can have on them.

“But dementia can have equally devastating outcomes for younger people and those who care for them. We hope this important research will improve our understanding of the role art can play in supporting younger people diagnosed with dementia.”