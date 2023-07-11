University of Northampton student wins prize in Annual Student Glove Competition

Amalia-Adela Samoila of the University of Northampton was presented with the Dents Prize for the most commercial, creative and innovative design from all entries in the Glove Design Competition for 2023 run by The Worshipful Company of Glovers of London. The brief for the competition was focussed on the role of gloves in the history of romance and intrigue, where the emotions of lovers and villains run deep and where words are not always needed to recount the enticing tales of crime and passion as gloves have a language of their own, spoken through symbolic messages.

Amelia-Adela was also runner-up in Category 1 for which entrants were guided to design a pair of gloves for a lover to give to their beloved. They could be fictional partners, such as Lady Chatterley & Mellors, Romeo & Juliet, Jayne Eyre & Mr Rochester, or Daisy Buchanan & Jay Gatsby. Alternatively, they could opt for real lovers past or present like Bonnie & Clyde, Hadrian & Antinous, or Beyoncé & Jay-Z. They should think about a couple that inspired them, and what could signify their very special relationship within the design.

Entrants were required to present a colour illustration of a men’s or women’s glove design mounted on an A3 board giving details of the materials and construction. The board should include an image of the lovers that inspired them, a short paragraph explaining their design ideas, and should comply with the rules.

Amalia-Adela Samoila with the Master Glover and Mr Robert Yentob, Chairman of Dents

The photographs show Amelia-Adela’s winning illustration and the presentation of the prize to her at the prize winners’ lunch at Plaisterers’ Hall, London on 5 July 2023 by Mr Robert Yentob, Chairman of Dents, shown here with the Master Glover, Mr Clive Hawkins.