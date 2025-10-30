University of Northampton strengthens regional ties at parliamentary celebration of Northamptonshire Day

Snapshots of UON at Northamptonshire Day in Parliament.

A team of University of Northampton representatives were cordially invited to the Houses of Parliament last week as part of celebrations for Northamptonshire Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted in Portcullis House in the Houses of Parliament, the reception showcased the county’s businesses, cultural heritage and civic identity to a packed room of people, proving a valuable opportunity to highlight Northamptonshire’s strengths and discuss regional growth.

Representing the University of Northampton were Deputy Head of School for Marketing & Hospitality Management, Dr Kardi Somerfield; Policy and Public Affairs Officer, Nick Allen; and Associate Professor in Physical Activity & Health, Declan Ryan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Invited to showcase their work and contribution to the county within the University of Northampton, they spoke directly with parliamentarians and other partners and stakeholders about the county’s unique strengths, exploring opportunities for continued collaboration and regional growth.

Associate Professor in Physical Activity & Health, Declan Ryan reflected on the successful event: “It was brilliant to showcase how Northampton’s Active Quarter partnership is creating changes locally to deliver on the local and national government priority of equitable access to greenspace. The partnership is a great example of how university involvement can provide evidence and insight to support partners’ decision-making and secure external funding.

“Being able to speak with political leaders at Parliament was very valuable as they have helped join up our work with other stakeholders to expand the reach and impact of our efforts to make greenspaces easier and more enjoyable to use.”

Policy and Public Affairs Officer, Nick Allen added: “The event provided an opportunity for me to meet with five of the county’s seven Members of Parliament and raise issues of political importance to the University. It was very helpful to network with other high profile Northamptonshire organisations to understand the challenges they have been facing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Head of School: Marketing & Hospitality Management, Dr Kardi Somerfield said: “In parliament, we demonstrated some of the Virtual Reality work our Marketing students have been doing as part of a project for the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s office. There was a lot of interest in VR development within community projects, as well as our new Degree Apprenticeships – so there’s lots to follow up on.”

In attendance were 14 Members of Parliament (MPs) and specially invited guests from across the county, which included MP Mike Reader who spoke with the University of Northampton attendees: “Northampton is a place of real innovation, from Silverstone and the vast manufacturing we see around the home of one of the world’s greatest sports Formula 1 in our constituency, to the real advanced manufacturing and innovation we see in the food sector like Weetabix, Carlsberg and British Pepper and Spice.

“We should be really proud of everything our county does, from the amazing heritage and cultural aspect right through to the innovation and businesses really driving growth and creating jobs and opportunities.”

After returning from the country’s capital city, Dr Somerfield, Associate Professor Ryan and Mr Allen also took part in celebrations closer to home as thousands of attendees visited an event showcasing the county’s culture, heritage and community projects in the town’s Market Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, the University engaged with the public to demonstrate its innovative Virtual Reality (VR) community safety projects created by students, opening the doors to publicise the Sports Injury and Rehabilitation Clinic (SIRC) with Senior Lecturer Dominic Langdon, discuss all things ‘Psychology’ with current students and Senior Lecturer in Developmental and Educational Psychology, Josephine Chen-Wilson, as well as provide career guidance with the University’s Careers and Employability Partner, Grace Ladkin.