Students attending the University of Northampton when term begins next month will not have to be double jabbed.

It will not be mandatory for students who live on campus to have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, however the university is ‘encouraging’ those returning to take the jabs voluntarily.

The statement released by the university follows news that Hartpury University and College in Gloucester became the first in the UK to make it compulsory for students living on campus to have had both jabs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University of Northampton.

The specialist agricultural and veterinary institution said the rule would not apply to those with medical exemptions.

However, as there has been no official word from the Government regarding the issue, the University of Northampton will not make the double jab compulsory.

A University of Northampton spokesman said: “There has been no official directive from the Government about mandatory Covid vaccinations of university students before they start the next academic term.

“We have been working closely with our public health and NHS partners to encourage voluntary vaccination uptake among our students and will continue to do so.”

All 18-year-olds in the country should now have been offered their first jab.

There are pop-up vaccination centres across Northamptonshire for 16 and 17-year-old to get their first jabs, and anyone who is over 18 who has not had their first vaccine is also allowed to visit these pop-ups.

Northamptonshire pop-up vaccination clinics:

Spencer Court in Corby – Friday 20, Tuesday 24, Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 August

Greens Norton Community Centre near Towcester – Friday 20 and Saturday 21 August

Regent Pharmacy in Northampton – Friday 20 and Monday 23 August

Kings Heath Health Centre, Kings Heath, Northampton – Tuesday 24 August