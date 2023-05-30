News you can trust since 1931
University of Northampton 'saddened' after death of student

The university says it is offering help and support to those affected
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 30th May 2023, 17:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:38 BST

The University of Northampton (UoN) says it is ‘saddened’ by the recent death of a student.

In a statement to the Chronicle and Echo, UoN confirmed one of its students died on Thursday, May 18. No further details regarding the student’s death were disclosed.

A UoN spokesman said: “The university was saddened by the death of one of our students on May 18.

UoN says it is 'saddened' at the death of one of its students on May 18UoN says it is 'saddened' at the death of one of its students on May 18
UoN says it is 'saddened' at the death of one of its students on May 18
"We immediately offered help and support to all students and staff who may have known the deceased and continue to do so.

"We have been in contact with the family to offer our condolences and to assist in any way we are able.”

Related topics:University Of NorthamptonUON