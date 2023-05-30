University of Northampton 'saddened' after death of student

The University of Northampton (UoN) says it is ‘saddened’ by the recent death of a student.

In a statement to the Chronicle and Echo, UoN confirmed one of its students died on Thursday, May 18. No further details regarding the student’s death were disclosed.

A UoN spokesman said: “The university was saddened by the death of one of our students on May 18.

"We immediately offered help and support to all students and staff who may have known the deceased and continue to do so.