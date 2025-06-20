University of Northampton ranked in global top 50 for reducing inequality

The University of Northampton has earned a place among the top 50 universities worldwide for its efforts to promote equality and sustainability.

Its dedication to reducing inequalities, supporting students, and driving sustainable development has been recognised in the 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, released on 18 June. This year’s rankings assessed over 2,300 universities globally.

Now in their seventh year, the THE Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that evaluate universities based on their progress toward the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The SDGs aim to promote prosperity, protect the planet, and support economic growth while addressing key social needs such as education, healthcare, social inclusion, and employment.

The University of Northampton was ranked 50th out of 1,261 institutions for SDG 10: Reducing Inequalities, which assesses efforts related to equitable resource distribution, education and skills investment, anti-discrimination measures, and support for marginalised communities.

The University's commitment is also reflected in the approval of its Access and Participation Plan by the Office for Students in December 2024. This plan outlines strategies to improve equality of opportunity for under-represented student groups in higher education.

Support for students is further strengthened by the University's Additional Student Support and Inclusion Services Team (ASSIST), which helps students reach their full potential, engage fully with university life, and develop skills essential for future employment.

In addition to its top 50 position, the University of Northampton also ranked in the top 200 globally for:

SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

SDG 15: Life on Land, recognising efforts to protect ecosystems and biodiversity

Overall, the University placed in the top 20% of all the 2,300 institutions that submitted data, putting the institution inside the global top 400.

Professor Richard Hazenberg, Director of UON’s Institute for Social Innovation and Impact, said: “It was another year of growth for the Impact Rankings with lots of new Universities submitting data, so our standing globally is particularly satisfying.

“We also have very many international students with us, who, once graduated, will go back to their home countries with the principles of equality and sustainability embedded in their thought processes further amplifying our global impact.”

The full Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2025 can be found here.