University of Northampton pledge to support its technical staff

The University of Northampton (UON) is the latest signatory to the Technician Commitment, which makes a pledge to create a more positive culture for the technical community in higher education and research.

University technicians are sometimes considered as ‘behind the scenes’ but their role is vital, catering for the day-to-day running and maintenance of research labs, studios and specialist facilities.

They also assist students and staff with research projects, demonstrating complex technical skills and equipment, furthering technical expertise and contributing to outreach activities.

The Technician Commitment launched in 2017 by the Science Council and the Gatsby Foundation aims to ensure visibility, recognition, career development and sustainability for technicians.

The initiative has triggered cultural change at higher education and research institutions across the UK and leveraged several millions of pounds worth of external funding to support the technical community.

Cathy Smith, UON’s Dean of Research and Knowledge Exchange, said: “By signing the Technician Commitment, the University of Northampton formalises our commitment to the excellent technical colleagues we have working here.

“Their expertise and knowledge are essential to delivering research and teaching. We rely on them and must seek to retain and nurture their talent.”

Dr Kelly Vere MBE, Programme Director, Technician Commitment said: “The University of Northampton is an excellent addition to our community of signatories and we are eager to support them on their journey in supporting their technical staff who deliver teaching and research.”